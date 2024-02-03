All are invited to come hear Kent Mayor Dana Ralph’s “State of the City” address on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2024 at Kent-Meridian High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the address starts at 7 p.m.

The State of the City is a customary speech that the mayor of a city gives each year to address the community, reflect on accomplishments, recognize areas for improvement and talk about the future.

No RSVP is required to attend, and it’s open to all who reside in Kent.

“We have so much to celebrate, and I’m looking forward to sharing stories of our success, what we’ve accomplished, and what’s on the horizon,” Ralph said in a statement.

Kent-Meridian High School is located at 10020 SE 256th St, Kent, WA 98030:

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

