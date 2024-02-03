On Friday morning, Feb. 2, 2024 at 6:17 a.m., Puget Sound Fire was dispatched to a residential fire in the 100 block of Naden Ave South in Kent (map below).

The blaze was intense enough that firefighters could see a column of smoke as they left Station 71.

The single-story house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters also found live power lines down and overgrown vegetation, which hampered access to the residence.

Due to the limited access, firefighters initially used an engine-mounted deck gun and handlines to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 90 minutes but stayed on scene for several hours monitoring for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Below are photos from the blaze, courtesy Puget Sound Fire (click arrows or swipe on images to view slideshow):