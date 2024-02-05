Sunday night, Feb. 4, 2024 at about 8:15 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of S. Central Ave (map below) in response to several 911 calls reporting a fatal accident.

Callers stated that a woman was lying in the street after being struck by a vehicle, and appeared to be deceased.

Officers quickly arrived along with fire personnel and determined that the victim, an 84-year-old Auburn woman, had tragically passed from her injuries.

At least one witness stated that they saw the woman walking in the northbound lanes of travel, not in a crosswalk, just prior to the accident.

One witness saw a smaller red sedan hit the woman head on, then speed off without stopping. The witnesses were unable to see a license plate on the suspect car.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police Seeking Information

The Kent Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation and is asking anyone with information about this accident to contact the Kent Police Department or call 911. Tips can also be left here: [email protected] or call 253-856-5808.

Reference Kent Police Case Number 24-1671.