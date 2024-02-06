On Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, Kent Police responded to a home invasion on the East Hill where shots had been fired, injuring a 58-year-old woman.

Police said that at 2:28 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 24200 block of 94th Ave S. (map below) in reference to suspects attempting to kick in the door.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, received medical attention at the scene, and then was transported to a local hospital. It was later discovered that some of the bullets also hit the home.

Here’s more from Kent PD:

The 911 caller stated that three suspects were armed with guns, and that one suspect was possibly known to them.

Just prior to the Officers’ arrival dispatch advised that shots had been fired inside the residence and the victim, a 58-year-old Kent woman, had been shot. The 911 caller stated that the suspects fled in a silver Jetta.

Multiple Kent Police Officers flooded to the area, and an incoming Patrol Officer spotted the Jetta attempting to leave the neighborhood.

Kent Officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop and detained all 3 suspects without further incident.

One suspect, a 19-year-old Federal Way man, was arrested after being identified as a shooter. Video evidence of the incident showed that at least 6 shots were fired.

The other 2 suspects, a 20-year-old Federal Way man and a 19-year-old Seattle man, were detained and interviewed by Kent Police Detectives. One of those suspects was arrested on a warrant.

The Kent Police Detectives Unit is conducting an investigation to determine what led up to this shooting and what additional charges are appropriate.

If you have any information about this shooting, please the KPD Tip Line 253-856-5808, or leave a tips at [email protected] and reference Kent PD case #24-1714.

If your tip is time sensitive, call 911.