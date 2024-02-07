Just in time for Valentine’s Day, meet the new love of your life – Aspen, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

This one-year-old male Labrador/Rottweiler mix is an affectionate lovebug just waiting to cuddle up with you at home! He was brought in to RASKC last December by his previous owner because they were moving and were unable to take Aspen with them.

Aspen is full of energy and loves to play, making him one of RASKC’s Rambunctious Red personality pets. He’s a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality! Aspen might not get along with other dogs, so would do best as an only dog in his new home or may need a very slow introduction to other dogs. Aspen is also still working on his doggy manners so would do best in a home without children.

Aspen is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. His adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion. And during RASKC’s “Name Your Price” promotion in February, you decide what you’d like Aspen’s adoption fee to be! (Please note that pet license fees may still apply.)

If you are ready to fall in love with awesome Aspen, please visit him at RASKC today! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

How to Adopt

You can find out more about Aspen and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at kingcounty.gov/adoptapet.