On Tuesday morning, April 16, 2024 at 4:06 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to 132nd Ave SE and SE 278th Street (map below) regarding an injury vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a 63-year-old Kent man who had been struck by a vehicle and tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

The involved driver had called 911 to report that she had struck someone in the roadway and that the person was still on the ground. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The involved driver, a 58-year-old Kent woman, stated that she saw the man lying in the roadway just moments before the impact, but was unable to stop in time. She remained on scene and was cooperative with the Officers.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called out to conduct the investigation. Initial indications are that intoxication was not a factor in the accident.

If you are a witness to this accident, or have information to share, please share tips here:

  • [email protected]
  • KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808
  • OR call our non-emergency dispatch line: 253-852-2121
  • Refer to Kent Police Case number 24-5292

