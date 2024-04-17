SPONSORED :

Hey Cannabis Connoisseurs, it’s time for Uncle Ike’s annual 4/20 celebration!

Uncle Ike’s Pot Shop is gearing up for a week of celebrations centered around cannabis appreciation, with unbeatable deals and special events running from April 17 to April 22, 2024, with exclusive offers that no other pot shop can beat, including of course, 4/20.

You’ll get Daily Deals up to 70% off, plus door-busters like $10 ounces on 4/20 at Ike’s Outlet at White Center!

Whether you’re into flower, dabs, edibles, topicals, or vapes, this is your chance to snag your favorite products at incredible prices. At Uncle Ike’s, we’re committed to providing a diverse selection of high-quality cannabis products, ensuring there’s something for every unique taste to enjoy.

The excitement doesn’t stop at the savings! We will have vendors in the store all day on 4/20. This is your chance to meet your favorite vendors in person, giving you a unique opportunity to gain insight into the craftsmanship behind their products. This personal connection allows you to deepen your appreciation for cannabis and build relationships within the community.

“So, mark your calendars and spread the word. Join us at Uncle Ike’s Pot Shop for a week of HUGE savings and 4/20 celebration. We’ll see you there!”

For more information on Uncle Ike’s 4/20 Celebration Week and its product selection, visit their website at: