Living Well Kent will be hosting its first-ever fundraising dinner on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Horseneck Farm in Kent (map below).

In celebration of its 10th year of operation in service to the community of immigrants and refugee families in the Kent area, Living Well Kent is planning a buffet dinner under a big tent at its 4-acre farm plot, now in its 3rd season growing vegetables to address food security in the region.

Approximately 100 guests are expected to stroll the farm, bid on silent auction items, enjoy cultural foods from various regions of the world and witness a program to celebrate the organizations 10th year anniversary and share the exciting work happening in 2024.

Come meet the incredible board, staff, volunteers and families served by Living Well Kent since 2014!

Tickets

Tickets are now available at $20 for guests over 19 years of age at the link below:

Living Well Kent was founded by Shamso Issak, a first-generation Somali immigrant who struggled to navigate the systems related to food, education and health. Using initial funding in 2014, she conducted a needs assessment report to learn from the community.

Living Well Kent’s four pillars of support emerged from that effort and today include food security, early learning, youth empowerment and health care navigation and interpretation.

Living Well Kent is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Tax ID 81- 4451307. Contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowable by law, and every gift is appreciated and bound by our Privacy Policy.

Learn more and get tickets at https://livingwellkent.org/index.html.

Horseneck Farm is located at 26826 86th Ave S, Kent WA, 98030: