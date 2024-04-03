Friends of the Kent Libraries will be holding a Book Sale on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This event will be held at the Kent Library (map below).
Find great deals on gently-used books, and support programs and events in Kent Libraries.
Here are some of the items up for sale:
- Cookbooks
- Crafts
- Home & Gardening
- Children’s & Youth Fiction
- Non-Fiction
- Music CDs
- Movie DVDs
- …and MORE!
Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request.
Email [email protected] ot least seven days before the event.
Automated closed captioning is always available for online events:
Kent Library is located at 212 2nd Ave North (phone: 253.859.3330):