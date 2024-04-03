Friends of the Kent Libraries will be holding a Book Sale on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event will be held at the Kent Library (map below).

Find great deals on gently-used books, and support programs and events in Kent Libraries.

Here are some of the items up for sale:

  • Cookbooks
  • Crafts
  • Home & Gardening
  • Children’s & Youth Fiction
  • Non-Fiction
  • Music CDs
  • Movie DVDs
  • …and MORE!

Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request.

Email [email protected] ot least seven days before the event.

Automated closed captioning is always available for online events:

Kent Library is located at 212 2nd Ave North (phone: 253.859.3330):

Pop-Up Book Sale will be at Kent Library on Saturday, Dec. 2 SAVE THE DATE: Des Moines Auxiliary's 'Bids & Bites' fundraiser will be April 20 Burning Boat Festival will benefit homeless Highline Public Schools students on New Year's Eve

