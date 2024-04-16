As part of its ongoing commitment to water safety education, the Mount Rainier Pool will be holding “April Pool’s Day” this Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 1 – 3 p.m.

This free event aims to equip families with essential knowledge and skills to prevent water-related accidents and promote safer aquatic experiences.

Drowning remains a leading cause of accidental death among children worldwide, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive water safety initiatives beyond traditional swim lessons. “April Pool’s Day” offers a holistic approach, focusing not only on swimming skills but also on raising awareness about hidden dangers in aquatic environments.

Participants will engage in a series of interactive stations from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., covering vital topics such as cold water and hypothermia awareness, the importance of the “Reach and throw, don’t go” principle, proper usage of life jackets, and essential survival strokes. These engaging activities are designed to empower children with practical strategies for staying safe in and around water.

Following the educational sessions, families are invited to enjoy a free open swim from 2:15 pm to 3:00 pm, fostering a fun and inclusive environment for applying newfound knowledge. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to participate in a raffle for a membership prize at 2:30 pm, encouraging ongoing engagement with water safety initiatives beyond the event.

” We believe that by equipping families with the knowledge and skills to navigate water environments safely, we can help prevent tragic accidents and promote a culture of water safety within our community,” said Jared Wold, Aquatics Coordinator at the Mount Rainier Pool.

Pre-registration for the event opens on Friday, April 5. Participants can sign up via the provided email blast link or access additional event details through the PDF flyer available on the organization’s website.

Join us on April 20 for a day of learning, fun, and empowering families with essential water safety skills.

“Together, we can make a splash in promoting safer aquatic experiences for all.”

Mount Rainier Pool is located at 22722 19th Ave S.: