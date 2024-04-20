REMINDER : It’s time to clean out those medicine cabinets and safely get rid of all those expired or unused prescriptions, vitamins, etc. during National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This drive-through event will take place at Kent Police Department headquarters from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (look for signs).

Police will set up outside of their HQ at 232 4th Ave S. (map below).

Click here for information on how to drop off medications and what they can and cannot take.

If you have questions email [email protected].

It’s “FREE & Anonymous – NO questions asked,” police said.

“Think about how much more cupboard space you will have!”