The Kent Police Department is partnering with the DEA to collect any unused/expired medications on Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Officers will set up outside the Kent Police Department headquarters at 232 4th Ave S. (map below) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” police said.

Visit https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education for information on how to drop off medications and what they can and cannot take. 

If you have questions, please email [email protected].

Related posts

Kent Police holding Medicine Takeback Day on Saturday, Oct. 28 MISSING: Have you seen Anthony Mayo? He’s a vulnerable adult missing in Kent UPDATE: Vulnerable 83-year-old missing in Kent has been FOUND

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *