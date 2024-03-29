The Kent Police Department is partnering with the DEA to collect any unused/expired medications on Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Officers will set up outside the Kent Police Department headquarters at 232 4th Ave S. (map below) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” police said.

Visit https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/community-education for information on how to drop off medications and what they can and cannot take.

If you have questions, please email [email protected].