Meet Reggie, RASKC’s Pet of the Week:

Reggie is super-affectionate and wants nothing more than to be on your lap to receive all the love! He is a big fan of treats and is a tad chonky so may benefit from some weight loss.

Reggie is just over 5-years-old, and weighs 87 pounds.

Reggie is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. He is a spirited dog with a fun-loving personality who is still working on his manners and would do best in a home without children. He is looking for a family willing to work with him to be the best dog he can be.

Reggie’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

As Pet of the Week, Reggie’s adoption fee is reduced.

If you are looking for a cuddly dog to add to your family, please visit Reggie at RASKC!

RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S., in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m. and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about Reggie and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: