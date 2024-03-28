All are invited to join Kent Police Chief Padilla, Kent PD Command Staff, Officers and others for ‘Hops With Cops’ on Tuesday night, April 30, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. at JP’s Taproom and Grill (map below).

“This is a great time to ask questions about crime trends, general safety or predictions for the Mariner’s season,” police said. “It’s casual and fun!”

Kent PD will provide the snacks and you purchase your beverages.

“As always, be sure that you have a safe ride home.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/238900622640157/