At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday night, Mar. 25, 2024, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from a victim reporting that they were shot at on northbound SR 167 near Grady Way, but thankfully sustained no injuries.

The victim stated the shooting happened about 20 minutes before they called 9-1-1, and they drove home and noticed a bullet hole in the right front fender and were standing by for contact.

Once the trooper arrived, they confirmed that there was a bullet hole, and that the bullet was lodged in the wheel well and was not accessible.

The victim stated they were traveling northbound on SR 167 in their white Toyota Camry when a black Jeep Cherokee attempted to pass them but could not due to traffic. Near the intersection of Grady Way, the driver of the black Jeep threw a fast-food cup, at which time the victim threw a hydro flask at the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep then pulled along side of the victim and fired one shot from a handgun. The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s with a small beard.

The victim accelerated through a red light to get away from the suspect and proceeded to head to their residence.

Witnesses, Information Sought

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information on this shooting – please email Detective Haake at [email protected].