On Sunday afternoon, Mar. 24, 2024 at around 3:30 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute at the Lighthouse Apartments, located at 10710 SE 256th Street (map below).

Police said that a 41-year-old Kent man was arrested after being shot during a domestic dispute that involved a 35-year-old Kent woman, who had also been shot during the incident.

Initial information indicates that the 41-year-old male and the 35-year-old female had been in an argument, when the 35-year-old female’s brother arrived.

The 41-year-old male fought with the female’s brother, ultimately resulting with the 41-year-old male and 35-year-old female being shot.

The female’s brother was detained and interviewed. Once the 41-year-old male was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into the Kent Correctional Facility on outstanding warrants.

The 35-year-old female continued to be treated at Harborview Medical Center.

Kent Detectives continue to interview witnesses and process evidence that was collected at the scene.

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

