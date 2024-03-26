SAVE THE DATE : A clean downtown is a healthy downtown! All are invited to join the Kent Downtown Partnership for ‘TeamUp2CleanUp’ along Meeker Street and the surrounding downtown area on May 4, 2024, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

Organizers are looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.

“Meet up with old friends and make new ones!”

Organizers will supply tools/equipment, and disposable gloves, and have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring if you have your own.

All activities will be outdoors and the cleanup is a rain or shine event; please dress accordingly.

Thank you to our partners Republic Services-Kent and the City of Kent.

More info here.