Kent Downtown Partnership’s Cider & Ale Trail will again weave through historic downtown Kent, showcasing a handpicked selection of craft breweries, cideries and distilleries, and will be held this Friday night, Mar. 8, 2024, from 6 – 9 p.m.
This immersive experience is designed to celebrate and promote the diverse and thriving craft beverage scene in the region, offering residents and visitors a unique tasting and entertainment experience.
CIDERIES, BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES:
- 23rd Ave Brewery
- Farm Strong Brewery
- 2Towns Ciderhouse
- Washington Gold Cider
- Blackfish Distillery
- Alma Cider
- Whidbey Island Distillery
- Puget Sound Cider
- 40 Acres Blending
- Mastrogianni’s Distillery & Winery
LIVE MUSIC LINE UP:
- Global Heat featuring a mix of funky Neo-Soul/R&B music with soulful vocalists.
- PO Boxx delivers an electrifying fusion of genres ranging from hip-hop and R&B to electronic and soul.
- Adrian Xavier music is a union of reggae, positive energy and socially aware lyrics that strive to inspire people from all walks of life.
TICKETS:
- Includes 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide
- Shops and restaurants open to the public tasting requires a ticket and 21 over.
- * By purchasing a ticket you agree to be added to KDP’s E-newsletter; opt out any time!