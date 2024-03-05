Kent Downtown Partnership’s Cider & Ale Trail will again weave through historic downtown Kent, showcasing a handpicked selection of craft breweries, cideries and distilleries, and will be held this Friday night, Mar. 8, 2024, from 6 – 9 p.m.

This immersive experience is designed to celebrate and promote the diverse and thriving craft beverage scene in the region, offering residents and visitors a unique tasting and entertainment experience.

CIDERIES, BREWERIES & DISTILLERIES:

LIVE MUSIC LINE UP:

Global Heat featuring a mix of funky Neo-Soul/R&B music with soulful vocalists.

Adrian Xavier music is a union of reggae, positive energy and socially aware lyrics that strive to inspire people from all walks of life.

TICKETS: