SPONSORED :

This year, managing broker Marti Reeder of Team Marti and John L. Scott celebrates her 20th year as a REALTOR®!

Prior to becoming a REALTOR®, Marti worked in the mortgage industry as a loan processor, an assistant in a property management company, and later as a bookkeeper at a pest control and home inspection company. In addition, she has been involved in her husband Merle’s business, Reeder Brothers Construction. Marti has 40 years total combined experience in the real estate and related industries.

“The path Marti has taken in her career was mostly by necessity, but in looking back, she couldn’t have chosen better training grounds had she scripted it ahead of time. Each stepping stone, as it has turned out, has provided her with a valuable building block in laying the foundation for a successful real estate career. And that doesn’t include the fact that her parents owned an advertising and marketing agency in Seattle, so she grew up regularly hearing discussions about marketing and advertising,” Merle said.

Marti has won “Best REALTOR®” awards in Kent and Covington for numerous years. As a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Marti has been a top producer in John L. Scott’s Kent-Covington office having won the Chairman’s Circle Award multiple times. In 2020,Marti ranked #105 in REAL Trends selection of America’s Best real estate professionals in the state of Washington. The list consists of the top 1.5% of REALTORS® across the country.

“I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in my years in the real estate industry and have learned to adapt to help my clients during good times and bad times,” Marti said. “I love being able to help buyers and sellers in one of their largest financial decisions, their homes. It has been a great fit for my talent and experience. And of course, I get to do it while working alongside my business partner and husband Merle Reeder.”

Though Marti’s focus is in the Puget Sound area, she has referral partners across the country to assist clients moving into or out of the state. Her clients always have a trusted real estate professional by their side no matter where they are moving to or from.

Team Marti prides itself on not just helping clients buy or sell a home once, but in maintaining that relationship to assist them again as well as their family and friends. For referrals, Team Marti awards the honor of being a part of their VIP Referral Program for one year.

For more information about Team Marti, visit TeamMarti.com or call 253-234-7626.

About Marti Reeder and Team Marti

Marti Reeder is a full-service REALTOR® and managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott Real Estate. Team Marti includes husband Merle, who joined the team after a long career in home construction; Lara Henry, marketing specialist; and Kevin Craft, transaction coordinator. Together Team Marti assists real estate buyers and sellers in understanding and navigating complex transactions whether they are buying their dream homes, downsizing, or moving into the area from out of state.

In addition to her full-time real estate career, Reeder is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and a member of the Kent and Covington Chambers of Commerce. She gives back to her community by supporting Rotary, Kiwanis, KentHOPE, Kent Community Foundation, Young Life, Kent Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital, and other local organizations.