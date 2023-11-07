Marti Reeder of John L. Scott was named the “Best of Kent” in the Realtor® category for 2023 for a record fifteenth time, the most anyone has received the honor.

Managing broker Marti Reeder competed against other real estate agents throughout the region and was selected by readers of the Kent Reporter to be the best in her area of expertise.

A lifelong resident of the Seattle area, Reeder has been involved in the real estate industry for 39 years, with a background in mortgages, including 19 years as a licensed real estate broker and seven years as a managing broker. She is one of the 3% Certified Residential Specialists (CRS) in the nation. This is the highest credential awarded to residential sales agents, managers, and brokers. Reeder has also been a top producer for the Kent-Covington-Maple Valley John L. Scott Office for nine years. In 2021, Reeder was recognized for the first time as one of Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.

“I am honored to receive this award after nearly two decades of learning to be the best real estate broker I can be,” Reeder said of her latest “Best of Kent” win. “I love serving my clients and helping them wherever they are in their homebuying or selling journey! It is truly an honor to serve my community and those who choose to call it home.”

Team Marti includes husband Merle Reeder, who joined the team after a long career in home building, construction and roofing sales; Lara Henry, marketing specialist; and Kevin Craft, transaction coordinator. Together Team Marti assists real estate buyers and sellers to understand and navigate complex transactions whether they are buying their dream home, downsizing, or moving into the area from out of state.

For more information about Team Marti, visit TeamMarti.com or call 253-234-7626.

About Marti Reeder and Team Marti

Marti Reeder is a full-service Realtor® and managing broker of Team Marti with John L. Scott Real Estate. Since 2004, Marti and her team have completed more than 600 real estate transactions. In addition to her full-time real estate career, Reeder is an active member of the Kent and Covington Chambers of Commerce and the Kent Downtown Partnership. She gives back to her community by supporting Rotary, Kiwanis, KentHope, Kent Community Foundation, Young Life, and other local organizations. Reeder is licensed to work in Washington State, but focuses specifically on Southeast King County including Kent, Covington, Maple Valley and the surrounding area.