The holiday season is in full swing, and during the ‘It’s a Wonderful Burien’ event series, the City of Burien and community partners invite you to visit Burien for unique and festive entertainment and dining options that will impress your palate with an adventure in flavors from all over the globe.

You can enjoy Mexican, Thai, Nepalese, Vietnamese, Greek, Ethiopian, Chinese, Australian, Italian, Peruvian, Mediterranean and good ole American classics. You can even enjoy delicious sweets like gelato, specialty cookies and French pastries.

Over the last few years, Burien has gained the reputation as a “Foodie Paradise” for good reason. You can even enjoy craft brews from not just one but two craft breweries. During the holidays you are sure to find some seasonal specialties in a variety of cuisines paired nicely with local warm hospitality. Supporting Burien businesses this holiday season and into the new year ensures they will be here for years to come!

Free, easy parking make Burien a great destination for dining anytime, but especially for the holidays. The same is true for entertainment options. When you don’t have to travel, deal with traffic, or the hassle with a large venue, there’s more time to enjoy the leisure of holiday time.

Entertainment continues in the last half of December and goes well with dining for making memories with friends and family during the holiday season. Here are a few options:

“The Twelve Dates of Christmas”

Through Dec. 17: Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m. & Sundays at 2 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic High School Theater, 140 S. 140th St.

This Burien Actors Theatre’s comedy offers a heartwarming modern alternative to traditional holiday shows. When Mary catches her fiancé kissing another woman on T.V., she embarks on a year of hilarious and strange dates. Contains some adult language and content.

Tis the Season

Friday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 23, 6 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Center 401 S. 152nd St.

Join Contemporary, Hip Hop, Irish, Jazz, Tap, Theatre, and Creative Dance dancers from Momentum Dance Academy & Ensemble present a festive seasonal celebration. Tickets are $18 – $22.

Winter Lights

Now – Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park, 400 SW 152nd Street

The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter sparkling and colorful lights nightly. Visit this wonderland of winter lights which changes annually and come see this year’s light display. The sparkle and glow of hundreds of lights are perfect for a stroll before or after an event. Come for the lights, stay for the dining at the restaurants, cafes and sweet shops that make up our #BurienFoodieParadise.

With less traffic, less crowds, and numerous dining options to choose from on ShopLocalBurien.com you’ll agree indeed…“It’s a Wonderful Burien!”