This past Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to a home in the 26700 block of 138th Place SE (map below), to respond to homeowners who had hired a contractor for an extensive home remodeling project, which had been ongoing for a while.

Police said that about 10 days ago, the homeowners discovered that the contractor had changed their door locks, and was refusing entry to them. The owners had tried several times to access the property, but were denied.

Kent Officers Blackwell, Bertolacci, Lyon, FTO Baughman and Sergeant Lontz arrived at the home and tried to contact the contractor and his girlfriend; they refused multiple attempts and commands to come to the door or communicate. With the owners permission, the Officers entered and detained the couple. They had moved their property into the residence and were squatting inside the home without permission.

The contractor initially lied about his name, but using a fingerprint scanner he was identified as a 45-year-old man from Idaho, who had a $500,000 warrant for rape of a minor. He was arrested and charged as a Fugitive from Justice. He was booked into the King County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. He has also been charged with Criminal Trespass 1.

His companion, a 35-year-old Yelm woman, was arrested for Criminal Trespass 1 and booked into the City of Kent Jail.

Officers found a shotgun with no serial number on it inside the home, and a work trailer with a stolen plate attached in the driveway. Both of those items were removed from the property by Officers.

“Great patient work from this team to gain entry, search the premise for the suspects, secure the evidence and do all the work associated with both the criminal trespass arrests and the Fugitive from Justice arrest,” police said.

If you’re having work done on your business or home, please take the extra time to vet your contractor. If they seem fishy, they likely are.