REMINDER : Holiday Splendor and Specials at Zenith Holland Gift Shop Open House this weekend – Nov. 11 & 12, 2023

Kicking off the season of gifts and excitement, Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop in Des Moines invites you to their festive Gift Shop Open House this Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

You’ll enjoy two full days of holiday gifting inspiration in the newly expanded gift shop.

Enjoy complimentary refreshments while shopping their beautifully decorated trees.

Owners Lyn and John – along with their dedicated team – have been working hard setting the stage for holiday cheer all throughout the gift shop and greenhouses.

The stars of the show will be the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, from which you can shop an exquisite selection of ornaments, carefully curated to be irresistible.

All throughout the property there are amazing discoveries to make. Houseplants and everything to support them. Seasonal serveware and party goods for entertaining. Toys, puppets, bath and body luxuries for gifting. Gourmet tea and charming teapots and sets from England. Even delicious honey and herbs for culinary delight. ProHint: *This is the place to pick up great Thanksgiving host gifts that are beyond the ordinary!

No matter who is on your list (even you) there is simply too much good stuff to tell you about here; come see for yourself.

Be sure to bring your camera to sit for photos with Santa from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days. The Zenith Holland Famous Photo Hearth will be all decked out to make a splendid backdrop for cherished holiday memories.

Don’t miss this exciting and fun event that will include specials and drawings. Grab a friend or loved one or two and head for one of Des Moines only gift destinations, Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop for a memorable start to the holiday season.

Zenith Holland Nursery is a special place holding the distinction of being Des Moines oldest business.

Come see it for yourself, any day of the week with convenient shopping hours from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

And be sure to check out all of Zenith’s upcoming holiday events here:

The friendly staff can’t wait to show you what’s new and you may also find a bargain, or two!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com