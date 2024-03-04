“Kent Has Talent” is coming back this May, and organizers are seeking sponsors.

Organizers are once again partnering with Tonya Goodwillie of Allegro Performing Arts and Michael Transier of Kent-Meridian High School to bring back this homegrown talent show this spring.

The talent competition features three age categories:

Youth (12 and under)

Teens (13 to 19)

Adults (20+)

Registration for Kent Has Talent will remain open until March 18.

Preliminary qualification rounds will be held March 23 and March 24 at Allegro Performing Arts.

Dress rehearsal for Kent has talent is May 22 with live performances at the Kent-Meridian High School Performing Arts Center on May 23.



Sponsorships Available

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Brenda Farwell at (206) 786-1546 or email [email protected].

About the Kent Community Foundation

Founded in 1986, the Kent Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving the greater Kent, Washington community. Until 2017, the organization’s mission was to support cultural arts and education. In 2017, the foundation expanded their mission to better serve the changing needs of the community, particularly during the pandemic through Kent Community Partners. To date, the foundation has awarded $530,635 in scholarships and $576,572 in grants. The organization continues to grow and thrive under volunteer leadership as the nonprofit looks toward what is next for the organization and the community.

About Kent Has Talent

Tonya Goodwillie of Allegro Performing Arts created “So You Think Has Talent,” the event’s original name, in 2011 and 2012. After a brief hiatus, the Kent Community Foundation got involved to assist Goodwillie, and the event returned to the community in 2016 and 2017 as Kent Has Talent. Several local arts patrons got involved during that time, including Michael Transier, a Kent-Meridian High School video production teacher, who organized Kent Idol to raise money to take his students to Los Angeles.