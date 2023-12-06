Just in time for the holiday season, BAT Theatre continues to present its latest production, “The Twelve Dates of Christmas,” a hilarious and heartwarming comedy about finding the joy in life’s unexpected twists and turns – and you can save $3 off the price of tickets with our coupon below.

The one-woman show follows Mary, a woman whose engagement falls apart just as the holidays begin. Rather than wallow in her misfortune, Mary decides to take a year-long plunge into the world of dating, embarking on a series of hilarious and sometimes awkward encounters.

With Devin Rodger’s captivating performance, “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” brings to life a cast of unforgettable characters, from Mary’s well-meaning but misguided friends to her quirky and endearing dates. Through it all, Mary learns that even in the face of disappointment, there’s always room for laughter and the possibility of finding love in the most unexpected places.

“The Twelve Dates of Christmas” is the perfect holiday escape, filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and a touch of holiday spirit. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a truly entertaining and uplifting theatrical experience.

The show runs approx. 80-90 minutes with no intermission.

South King Media Reviewer Alia Sinclair calls this play a “funny, laid-back comedy that is exceedingly well done” – read her review here.

Special Coupon

Use the coupon code “BLOG” to save $3 off your ticket purchase (look for “Apply discount code” and enter BLOG in the box next to it):

Performance Schedule:

Through Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets:

GET YOUR TICKETS AT THIS LINK, RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW! (If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT – [email protected] – theater is for everyone!).

Remaining performance schedule & ticket links:

Photos

Below are some photos of the show, courtesy Michael Brunk (click arrows or swipe photos to view slideshow):

Location:

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S. 140th Street in Burien, WA 98168: