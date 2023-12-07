The Washington State Patrol is investigating four separate shootings that occurred in South King County on Wednesday night, Dec. 6, 2023, injuring one person.

The incidents occurred on I-5 two times near S. 320th Street in Federal Way, near S. 200th Street in SeaTac, and on SR 167 near Ellingson.

Two of the incidents appear to be related, as the vehicle and driver descriptions are very similar.

Incident 1:

Southbound I-5 near S. 320th Street

Suspect vehicle: Light blue Nissan 350Z, newer model with a spoiler

Suspect driver: White male, 30s or 40s, sole occupant

Suspect weapon: Handgun

One victim injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center

Last known location of suspect: Exiting I-5 at Interurban Avenue

This is a picture of the victim vehicle from the first shooting that occurred on I-5 at S. 320th Street.

Incident 2:

Northbound I-5 near S. 200th Street

Suspect vehicle: Light blue Nissan 350Z, newer model with a spoiler

Suspect driver: White male, 30s or 40s, sole occupant

Suspect weapon: Handgun

No reported injuries

Incident 3:

SB SR 167 near Ellingson

No suspect vehicle description

No injuries reported

Incident 4:

Southbound I-5 near S. 320th Street

At 11:39 p.m. a gray mid 2000s pickup driver shot at the victim vehicle

Suspect vehicle: Gray mid-2000s pickup truck.

Suspect driver: Unknown

Victim not struck

No plate or description of driver.

Authorities believe the first two incidents may be connected due to the suspect descriptions and vehicle matching.

The third incident is currently being investigated as an isolated event.

The Washington State Patrol is asking any witnesses or individuals with information related to this incident to come forward and call 911.

Troopers also advise drivers to use caution while traveling on I-5 and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.