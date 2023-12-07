The Washington State Patrol is investigating four separate shootings that occurred in South King County on Wednesday night, Dec. 6, 2023, injuring one person.
The incidents occurred on I-5 two times near S. 320th Street in Federal Way, near S. 200th Street in SeaTac, and on SR 167 near Ellingson.
Two of the incidents appear to be related, as the vehicle and driver descriptions are very similar.
Incident 1:
- Southbound I-5 near S. 320th Street
- Suspect vehicle: Light blue Nissan 350Z, newer model with a spoiler
- Suspect driver: White male, 30s or 40s, sole occupant
- Suspect weapon: Handgun
- One victim injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center
- Last known location of suspect: Exiting I-5 at Interurban Avenue
Incident 2:
- Northbound I-5 near S. 200th Street
- Suspect vehicle: Light blue Nissan 350Z, newer model with a spoiler
- Suspect driver: White male, 30s or 40s, sole occupant
- Suspect weapon: Handgun
- No reported injuries
Incident 3:
- SB SR 167 near Ellingson
- No suspect vehicle description
- No injuries reported
Incident 4:
- Southbound I-5 near S. 320th Street
- At 11:39 p.m. a gray mid 2000s pickup driver shot at the victim vehicle
- Suspect vehicle: Gray mid-2000s pickup truck.
- Suspect driver: Unknown
- Victim not struck
- No plate or description of driver.
Authorities believe the first two incidents may be connected due to the suspect descriptions and vehicle matching.
The third incident is currently being investigated as an isolated event.
The Washington State Patrol is asking any witnesses or individuals with information related to this incident to come forward and call 911.
Troopers also advise drivers to use caution while traveling on I-5 and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.