On Feb. 26, 2024, a horse named “Buttercup” was killed overnight in the 23200 block of 276th Ave SE in unincorporated King County (map below).

A necropsy of the deceased horse was completed by Veterinarian Doctor Hannah Mueller, along with Kim Koon of Pasado’s Safe Haven on Feb. 29, 2024, which was witnessed by a commissioned Deputy of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Several X-rays of the horse’s head, neck, and abdomen, were done, attempting to locate a bullet.

No bullet was found.

An indentation/wound in the horse’s skull was found, which appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma. The shape of the indentation/wound was similar in the shape of a horse’s hoof. It is believed that that the actual cause of death was likely a kick to the head by one of the other horses that had been in the same pen with Buttercup.

“No evidence was located during the necropsy that indicated any intentional harm was done to the horse by a human suspect,” officials said in a statement.