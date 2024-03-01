Get ready for the 2024 Wastemobile season, coming to Puget Sound Fire Station #75 in Kent this weekend, from Mar. 1-3, 2024.

This mobile hazardous waste collection service makes it easy and safe for you to drop off household hazardous waste for free.

What can you bring?

Some of the common items we collect at these events include:

Batteries

Oil-based paint

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Many other hazardous items can also be safely disposed of at no cost. Check the full list of accepted items and quantity limits for residents and eligible businesses.

Before you go, a little preparation will make the experience safe and efficient for you and staff:

Don’t mix products. Keep products in their original containers. Label products that are not in their original containers. Secure products to prevent spills or leaks. Store hazardous products in your vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer, separate from items you want to keep. Stay in your vehicle and follow on-site staff directions during your Wastemobile visit.

For additional information about a Wastemobile event near you, call the Haz Waste Helpline at 206-296-4692 or email [email protected].

Schedule

March 1, 2, 3 Kent/Covington Puget Sound Fire Station #75

15635 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98042

May 24, 25, 26 Kent/Covington Puget Sound Fire Station #75

15635 SE 272nd St, Kent, WA 98042

More info here: https://kingcountyhazwastewa.gov/en/news-articles/2024-wastemobile-schedule-and-announcement