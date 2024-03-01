SPONSORED :

If you haven’t yet seen BAT Theatre’s “Trouble in Mind,” be aware that there are just three more performances during its finalé weekend.

As our reviewer Alia Sinclair said:

“With an excellent cast unfolding the story, Trouble in Mind will delight, move, and stir you as only the best Art can.”

Synopsis

Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress debuted Off-Broadway in 1955. It was “re-discovered” and had its Broadway premiere on November 18, 2021. Join us to see what makes this play worth attending 70 years after it was written! It seems unbelievable this play from the 1950s fits so neatly into 2024. 1957. Rehearsals begin on what everyone hopes will be Broadway’s next big hit. But social norms and prejudices collide, and so Wiletta Mayer, a gifted Black actress, will finally get to play the lead role in a Broadway show if she’s willing to compromise her principles. Funny, moving, and a look at identity, ego, and racism in the high-stakes world of New York theatre. This 1955 comedy-drama – planned for Broadway but canceled when the playwright wouldn’t change its ending – finally made its triumphant Broadway premiere in 2021.

Performance Schedule

Trouble in Mind is performed at the Kennedy Catholic High School theater space (140 S. 140th St, Burien, WA 98168; map below). There is plenty of free parking and the entrance is around the back of the building – follow the signs.

Masks are required at all performances, and will be provided by BAT if you don’t have one.

Remaining performances:

Friday, March 1, 2024 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024 2 p.m.

Tickets & Coupon

Ticket prices range from $7 to $25:

Student tickets are just $5.

If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT at [email protected] – theater is for everyone!

Also, save $3 off for everyone in your party – use the coupon below or the passcode BLOG when you purchase tickets online here (DIRECTIONS: on the ticket website, pick the date, click “Buy Tix” then enter BLOG in the box next to “Apply discount code.”)

For tickets and details, go to www.BATtheatre.org or call 206-242-5180 (message only).

Trouble in Mind is sponsored by 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.