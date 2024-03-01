Kent Police Detective Wesson is seeking witnesses to a fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 16, 2024 at about 1 p.m. on a Metro Bus that was traveling through Kent.

As we previously reported, bus route 160 was traveling southbound on Central Ave between W. Meeker and Gowe Streets when the incident occurred. The bus had been at the Metro Transit Station just prior to the shooting.

They found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound who had exited the bus.

As officers and fire personnel proceeded with lifesaving efforts, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another male, aged 35, was located with minor injuries and claimed to have been assaulted by the deceased prior to the shooting. Investigators believe the 35-year-old shot the deceased victim once during an altercation. He is cooperating with the investigation.

Police Seeking Witnesses

Police said that there were witnesses on and near the bus that have not been identified – Detective Wesson is asking those witnesses to contact him at 253-856-5926.

Please reference case #24-2280