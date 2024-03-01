Meet Kohaku, Regional Animal Services of King County’s (RASKC) Pet of the Week:

Kohaku is a handsome guy with soulful brown eyes that will melt your heart!

He is full of energy and loves to play but is also affectionate and would love to cuddle up with you at home!

He is a smart dog who is practicing tricks like sit, come, down, and shake at the shelter.

Kohaku is just over two years old and 57 pounds and looking to fit right into your family!

Kohaku is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. Because he has a shy side, Kohaku would do best in a home with teens and adults.

Kohaku’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion and a discount on training through GoodPup.

NOTE: As Pet of the Week, Kohaku’s adoption fee is reduced.

If you are ready to make Kohaku the newest member of your family, please visit him at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S. in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m.

You can find out more about Kohaku and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: