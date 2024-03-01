The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their annual Women’s History Month Breakfast on Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, from 7:30 – 10 a.m. at the Green River College Kent Campus.

The breakfast event catered by Cafe Pacific will feature a program beginning at 8 a.m. which will include a Keynote presentation by Shari Storm, author of “Motherhood is the New MBA: Using Your Parenting Skills to be a Better Boss.” Ms. Storm is the CEO of Category 6 Consulting, which specializes in developing strategy with a strong focus on culture, marketing, and fintech. With almost 20,000 copies sold, “Motherhood is the New MBA” has been translated into Mandarin and purchased for publications in four countries. With a remarkable career overseeing marketing and IT, Shari has been recognized as an Innovator of the Decade and a Woman of Influence by CU Times. Don’t miss the insights from her bestselling book, “Motherhood is the New MBA,” and discover how parenting skills can enhance leadership.

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…

Following the Keynote, there will be a panel discussion featuring distinguished women whose varied experiences will help attendees find new perspectives and skills to achieving work/life balance in their own circumstances. It will be facilitated by Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Annie McGrath.

This will include the inaugural IWOK (Impactful Women Of Kent) award presentation, celebrating an outstanding woman in our community. The event will conclude with networking and vendor table time, where attendees can make new connections and discover non-profit resources, local retail or service providers and more.

This event is open to the general public at a general admission cost of $45.00 or $75.00 VIP tickets which includes special access and bonus gift bag.

Register or learn more here: