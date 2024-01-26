The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, will feature a conversation with the Port of Seattle.
This event will be held at the Green River College campus in Kent, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will include a presentation by Lawrence Coleman, WMBE Program Manager for the Port.
“It is not just about updates; it’s about discovering opportunities for our small businesses to partner and thrive.”
Presentation Agenda:
- General Overview of Diverse Contracting efforts in our region
- Overview of the Minority Business Program at Port of Seattle
- Overview of what the Port buys
- Overview of how to find and pursue work at the Port
Date/Time:
- 11 – 11:30 a.m.: Networking
- 11:30 a.m.: Welcome – recognitions, upcoming events
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Presentation with Q & A
- 12:45 – 1 p.m.: Close, raffle, recognition
Fees/Admission
- Members $30.00
- Non-Member $50.00
- Vendor Table $75.00
- Event Sponsor $300.00
Location: Green River College Kent Campus,417 Ramsay Way #112 Kent, WA, Room 282/283: