The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s membership luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, will feature a conversation with the Port of Seattle.

This event will be held at the Green River College campus in Kent, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will include a presentation by Lawrence Coleman, WMBE Program Manager for the Port.

“It is not just about updates; it’s about discovering opportunities for our small businesses to partner and thrive.”

Presentation Agenda:

General Overview of Diverse Contracting efforts in our region

Overview of the Minority Business Program at Port of Seattle

Overview of what the Port buys

Overview of how to find and pursue work at the Port

Date/Time:

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Networking

11:30 a.m.: Welcome – recognitions, upcoming events

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.: Presentation with Q & A

12:45 – 1 p.m.: Close, raffle, recognition

Fees/Admission

Members $30.00

$30.00 Non-Member $50.00

$50.00 Vendor Table $75.00

$75.00 Event Sponsor $300.00

Location: Green River College Kent Campus,417 Ramsay Way #112 Kent, WA, Room 282/283: