On Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 just before 5 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a man down at the Fairwood Pond Apartments at 14700 SE Petrovitsky Road in unincorporated King County (map below).

Aid personnel arrived on scene prior to deputies and located a deceased 50-year-old male victim in the parking lot.

Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and conducted the investigation.

Police said that it appears that the victim had been delivering packages the night before when he was involved in an altercation where he was shot and killed.

At this time, it appears that this incident was likely targeted at a driver delivering packages.

The victim was utilizing his personal vehicle to deliver packages at the time of his murder.

This investigation remains ongoing, and detectives do not have any additional information to release at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call 206-263-2090 or email [email protected].