All are invited to come help at ‘TeamUp2CleanUp,’ Kent’s first clean-up event of the year on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. – Noon at Kherson Park (map below).
“We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.,” organizers said. “We’ll supply tools/equipment, and disposable gloves; we have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring your own if you prefer.”
As responsible stewards of our environment, we believe that together, we can create a positive impact and set an example for others to follow.
Let’s roll up our sleeves and make a difference!
- Clean-up Activities: We will be picking up litter, clearing debris, and beautifying our local parks, streets, and public spaces.
- Teamwork: Join hands with fellow community members, work together in teams, and strengthen the bond within our neighborhood.
All activities will be outdoors with plenty of space for everyone.
This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.
- WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, 9 a.m. – Noon
- WHERE: Space for Kidz Park: 307 W. Gowe Street, Kent