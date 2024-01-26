All are invited to come help at ‘TeamUp2CleanUp,’ Kent’s first clean-up event of the year on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. – Noon at Kherson Park (map below).

“We’re looking for individuals, families, and groups to help with trash/recycle pickup, weeding, vegetation control/trimming, sweeping, etc.,” organizers said. “We’ll supply tools/equipment, and disposable gloves; we have a few pairs of garden gloves to loan, but please bring your own if you prefer.”

As responsible stewards of our environment, we believe that together, we can create a positive impact and set an example for others to follow.

Let’s roll up our sleeves and make a difference!

: We will be picking up litter, clearing debris, and beautifying our local parks, streets, and public spaces. Teamwork: Join hands with fellow community members, work together in teams, and strengthen the bond within our neighborhood.

All activities will be outdoors with plenty of space for everyone.

This is a rain or shine event, please dress accordingly.