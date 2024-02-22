With a smile that will brighten up your day, ‘Frostpine’ is RASKC’s Pet of the Week – Frostpine loves to play with toys and just have fun, fun, fun!

He is a smart dog who is practicing tricks like sit, come, and shake at the shelter. Frostpine would do great in a home with someone who has the energy to match his, but that can also be calm and quiet when his shy side comes out. He is an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up with you at home!

Frostpine is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped. Frostpine may do best in a home where he is the only pet. Frostpine’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion. And during RASKC’s “Name Your Price” promotion in February, you decide what you’d like Frostpine’s adoption fee to be! (Please note that pet license fees may still apply.)

If you are ready to bring Frostpine home to brighten all your days, please visit him at RASKC! RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent and is open weekdays from noon to 5pm and weekends from noon to 4pm. Y

ou can find out more about Frostpine and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at: