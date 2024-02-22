On Tuesday night, Feb. 20, 2024 at 9:38 p.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Valley Medical Center in Renton after hospital staff called 911 to report a patient with a bullet wound to his head.

Dispatch advised that the patient – a 17-year-old teen – had been dropped off by two unidentified males, who then fled the area.

Hospital staff provided life-saving medical aid, but tragically the teen did not survive his injuries.

Patrol Officers located witnesses and evidence that the teen was shot on East Valley Highway, just South of 180th Ave E. (map below). Initial indications are that subjects in two separate vehicles exchanged gunfire, causing the fatal injury to the victim.

Kent Police Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an extensive investigation. If you have any information about this incident or the subjects involved, please contact the Kent Police Department.

Leave tips here:

Call the KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

Email [email protected]

Call 911 with time sensitive tips and/or if you have information about the identity of any of the involved subjects.