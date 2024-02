The King County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 14-year-old Mariah McGee Trimble went missing overnight between Feb. 12 – 13, 2024, in Maple Valley.

Police said that she stuffed her bed to make it look like she was asleep, so what she was wearing is not known.

She is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and 125 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes.

She has a pierced upper right ear and nose piercing.

If you have any information about Mariah, please call 911 to report her whereabouts.