On Feb. 15, 2023, the Kent Police Department Neighborhood Response Team, (NRT) with the assistance of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Taskforce, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau, executed a search warrant on a suspected ‘Chop Shop’ on the east hill of Kent.

Police said that months of investigating and surveillance led to the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles, several trailers, ATVs, stolen engines, and car parts.

Multiple firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, and suspected Fentanyl, which are commonly associated to stolen vehicles, were also seized.

The suspects were identified as a part of an auto-theft ring that have extensive history with auto-theft and unlawful firearm possession.

A 36-year-old Kent man was arrested at the scene.

“Kent PD wants to thank our regional partners for their diligence and unwavering support during the hundreds of investigative hours that led up to this result,” police said. “We also want to acknowledge the tireless work and expertise of our Kent PD Neighborhood Response Team Officers in resolving this case.”

Photos

Below are photos taken at the scene, courtesy Kent Police Department (click or swipe images to view slideshow):