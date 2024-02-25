On Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at 10:22 p.m., Kent Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 25000 block of 97th Place South on the East Hill (map below) when a victim called 911 to report that a man was threatening to shoot her boyfriend.

Kent Officers immediately responded and set up a perimeter around the apartment building to contain the incident, as well as protect surrounding apartments.

They contacted the victim and her boyfriend who stated the suspect, a 36-year-old Kent man, was engaged in an argument with his female neighbor just outside his apartment. The argument was loud, so the male victim opened his door to ascertain if the neighbor was ok as it sounded to him like it might be turning into a physical fight. The suspect became angry when the victim came outside, and stated he was going to shoot him and his family.

Police said that Officers had information that the suspect was in a nearby apartment, but that resident initially refused to allow them to check for him inside. Eventually she decided she wanted the suspect to leave, and instructed him to exit her apartment, He stepped outside where he was verbally contacted by Officers. He was initially not compliant with commands, refusing to show his hands and refusing to get onto the ground. The Officers were uncertain if he was armed, and therefore unable to safely physically detain him until that could be ascertained. Eventually the presence of K9 Gambit, (who did NOT make contact with the suspect) and the multiple Officers surrounding the suspect were enough to encourage him to comply.

The suspect was arrested and booked for Felony Harassment. A gun was not located on his person.

“Great job by all Officers in protecting the surrounding residents and getting this suspect into custody,” police said.

Officers were advised after the incident that the male victim intends to move to Florida with his family.