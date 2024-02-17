A man was fatally shot aboard a King County Metro bus in Kent on Friday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2024.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 1 p.m. reporting the shooting on the bus, which had stopped in the 200 block of Central Avenue South (map below). They found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound who had exited the bus.

As officers and fire personnel proceeded with lifesaving efforts, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another male, aged 35, was located with minor injuries and claimed to have been assaulted by the deceased prior to the shooting. Investigators believe the 35-year-old shot the deceased victim once during an altercation. He is cooperating with the investigation.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and the relationship between the two men is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported, and the incident was contained to the bus.

Kent Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.