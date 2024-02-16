Meet Snoopy, Regional Animal Services of King County’s (RASKC) Pet of the Week. If you are looking for a sweet, low-maintenance dog, 3-year old Snoopy is your guy!

He was surrendered by his owner last November when they were unable to care for him. Snoopy loves treats and will show you all his tricks to get them. When it’s time for a walk, he’s got the strength to go-go-go!

Snoopy is neutered, current on vaccinations, and microchipped.

He appears not be a huge fan of other dogs, so would be best for him to be the only pet in the home.

Snoopy’s adoption comes with many benefits, including 30 days of opt-in health insurance through Trupanion.

And during RASKC’s “Name Your Price” promotion in February, you decide what you’d like Snoopy’s adoption fee to be! (Please note that pet license fees may still apply.)

If you are ready to fall in love with Snoopy, please visit him at Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)!

RASKC is located at 21615 64th Ave S, in Kent (map below) and is open weekdays from Noon to 5 p.m., and weekends from Noon to 4 p.m..

You can find out more about Snoopy and his other friends waiting for homes on RASKC’s website at kingcounty.gov/adoptapet.