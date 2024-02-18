A Washington State Trooper sustained serious injuries after being shot in the leg during a pursuit on Friday night, Feb. 16, 2024 in Kent.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident began shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, when a Trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle near the Driftwood Apartments complex (map below). The vehicle fled the stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed near the apartment complex. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired at the Trooper, striking him in the leg.

The Trooper was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. As of Saturday afternoon, Harborview told KING 5 News that the trooper is in serious condition in the ICU, but is expected to survive.

Reports are that the suspect was later arrested, along with a woman who police said was an accomplice. 

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them immediately at (253) 538-3240.

YouTube player

Related posts

Troopers seeking witnesses to drive-by shooting on SR 167 Wednesday night MISSING: Have you seen Anthony Mayo? He’s a vulnerable adult missing in Kent UPDATE: Vulnerable 83-year-old missing in Kent has been FOUND

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *