A Washington State Trooper sustained serious injuries after being shot in the leg during a pursuit on Friday night, Feb. 16, 2024 in Kent.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the incident began shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday night, when a Trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle near the Driftwood Apartments complex (map below). The vehicle fled the stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed near the apartment complex. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, the suspect fired at the Trooper, striking him in the leg.

The Trooper was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. As of Saturday afternoon, Harborview told KING 5 News that the trooper is in serious condition in the ICU, but is expected to survive.

Reports are that the suspect was later arrested, along with a woman who police said was an accomplice.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact them immediately at (253) 538-3240.