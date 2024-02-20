A driver was critically injured in a shooting on southbound I-5 near the the I-405 interchange in Tukwila on Monday night, Feb. 19, 2024.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The victim, who was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang, was struck multiple times on southbound I-5 by gunfire from an unknown vehicle.

The victim further advised that he had sustained injuries from the gunfire and felt like he was going to pass out.

Troopers arrived along with the fire department at which time it was confirmed the victim did have gunshot injuries and was immediately transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim was able to advise the troopers that he was traveling southbound I-5 approaching I-405 when he heard gunfire and felt pain.

He had no description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

This is reportedly the tenth freeway shooting in the region this year.

The victim vehicle sustained multiple bullet holes as depicted in the pictures below:

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information on the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle – please contact Detective Olsen at [email protected].