Pan Atlantic Foundation – a non-profit organization – is bringing international exchange students to the United States, and they’re looking for host families.

“By hosting one of our international students for the entire school year, you can create memories that will last a lifetime while promoting cultural understanding and gaining a fresh perspective on life,” organizers said. “These students come from diverse backgrounds, adding a global touch to your home.”

To become a host family, all you need is a spare bedroom with a comfy bed, the ability to provide three meals a day (they don’t have to be cooked, just accessible), and a clean background check.

“It’s an incredible chance to open your heart and home to a student who is eager to learn, grow, and experience American culture.”

If you’re interested in hosting or know someone who would be a great fit, please feel free to text or call 206-518-2717 for more information and applications.

More info here:

https://www.panatlanticfoundation.org/host-family-toolkit.html