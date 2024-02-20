On Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, a Washington State Patrol Trooper was shot several times in Kent and was seriously injured.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office rush-filed a felony case against the suspect arrested for the shooting.

The defendant, Jason Joshua Posada, is charged with:

Assault In The First Degree with a firearm enhancement

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree

Theft Of A Firearm

This is a felony case, and felony cases are filed in Superior Court. King County prosecutors asked the Superior Court judge to hold Posada on $3 million bail, which was approved by a judge.

The defendant remains in the King County Jail.

His next court date is his arraignment scheduled for Mar. 4, 2024 at the MRJC in Kent.