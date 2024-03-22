All are invited to come to the Kent Downtown Partnership’s Volunteer Meet & Greet on Thursday night, Mar. 28, 2024.

This event will be held at the Titusville Building from 5–6:30 p.m.

“Join us! Learn about our upcoming events and how you can make meaningful impact, grow personally and contribute to the greater good of the community,” KDP organizers said.

This will be a great opportunity to get to know fellow volunteers and members of our organization.

What to expect:

Welcome and Introductions: Get to know your fellow volunteers and members of our organization.

Volunteer Spotlight: Hear stories of volunteer experiences and accomplishments.

Opportunities Ahead: Discover upcoming events and programs where you can lend your support.

Networking and noshing.

“Bring a friend, make new ones!:

Food and drinks provided.