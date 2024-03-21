On Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Women’s Breakfast – featuring keynote speaker Shari Storm of Category 6 Consulting – at the Green River College’s Kent campus.

The event was the chamber’s celebration of Women’s History Month, and it also included a panel discussion moderated by Annie McGrath, CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, along with:

  • Dr. Yoshiko Harden, President of Renton Technical College
  • Kawai Kaneali’i, RN, Valley Medical Center
  • Kirsten York, CEO, Multi-Service Center
  • Celine Watcharaapakorn, Paacar
  • Trish Tatarek, Body Language Strategist and Marketing Strategist

Below is an edited video of the event, as shot by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 29-minutes):

YouTube player

For more info on the Kent Chamber, visit:

https://kentchamber.com

Related posts

Kent Chamber’s Holiday Networking Mixer will be Tuesday, Dec. 12 Kent Chamber’s Women’s History Month Breakfast will share ways you can achieve Work/Life Balance on Friday, Mar. 15 Kent Chamber luncheon will shine a light on local nonprofits on Thursday, Dec. 7

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *