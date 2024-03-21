On Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, the Kent Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Women’s Breakfast – featuring keynote speaker Shari Storm of Category 6 Consulting – at the Green River College’s Kent campus.

The event was the chamber’s celebration of Women’s History Month, and it also included a panel discussion moderated by Annie McGrath, CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, along with:

Dr. Yoshiko Harden, President of Renton Technical College

Kawai Kaneali’i, RN, Valley Medical Center

Kirsten York, CEO, Multi-Service Center

Celine Watcharaapakorn, Paacar

Trish Tatarek, Body Language Strategist and Marketing Strategist

Below is an edited video of the event, as shot by Scott Schaefer (running time 1-hour, 29-minutes):

