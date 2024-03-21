Kentlake High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, Mar. 21, 2024, after receiving a threatening phone call at 9:44 a.m., according to a statement from Principal Heidi Maurer.
The school implemented lockdown procedures immediately, clearing hallways within seconds. Local law enforcement responded swiftly and collaborated with school administration and security to assess the threat.
Authorities determined the threat to be a prank “swatting incident” call aimed at mobilizing a large police response, and the lockdown was lifted at 10:06 a.m.
The automated lockdown system employed by Kentlake caused some students to express unease compared to a traditional intercom announcement. School officials acknowledge the potential trauma associated with such an event and have counselors available for student support.
“We understand that this type of event is traumatic for our students,” Maurer said in a statement. “Our counselors are available to check in with students. Please do not hesitate to email your student’s counselor if a check-in would be helpful.”
Kentlake High School emphasized its commitment to decisive action in response to emergencies and threats. Principal Maurer encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact her directly.
Here’s the full email sent out by Kentlake Principal Maurer:
“Dear Falcon Family,
“I want to share with our Falcon Family the events that led to today’s lockdown. At 9:44am we received a call from an outside caller threatening the safety of our students. We immediately placed the school in lockdown. Our students and staff quickly and efficiently followed our procedures. Our hallways were cleared within seconds, and local law enforcement responded quickly.
“Our administrative team and Safety Services worked with local law enforcement to determine that this WAS NOT A CREDIBLE THREAT, and the lockdown was lifted at 10:06am. This incident was determined to be a “swatting incident.”
“Kentlake used an automated system today to place the school in lockdown. Some students shared that hearing the automated voiced hit differently than when a person gets on the intercom. Your student may bring this up in conversation.
“We understand that this type of event is traumatic for our students. Our counselors are available to check in with students. Please do not hesitate to email your student’s counselor if a check-in would be helpful. They can also come down to Student Services to connect with our counseling team.
“We will continue to act decisively when emergencies occur, and threats are made towards our students. If you have any questions or concerns, please email me at [email protected].
“Sincerely,
Heidi Maurer
Principal
Kentlake High School”