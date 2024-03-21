Kentlake High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning, Mar. 21, 2024, after receiving a threatening phone call at 9:44 a.m., according to a statement from Principal Heidi Maurer.

The school implemented lockdown procedures immediately, clearing hallways within seconds. Local law enforcement responded swiftly and collaborated with school administration and security to assess the threat.

Authorities determined the threat to be a prank “swatting incident” call aimed at mobilizing a large police response, and the lockdown was lifted at 10:06 a.m.

The automated lockdown system employed by Kentlake caused some students to express unease compared to a traditional intercom announcement. School officials acknowledge the potential trauma associated with such an event and have counselors available for student support.

“We understand that this type of event is traumatic for our students,” Maurer said in a statement. “Our counselors are available to check in with students. Please do not hesitate to email your student’s counselor if a check-in would be helpful.”

Kentlake High School emphasized its commitment to decisive action in response to emergencies and threats. Principal Maurer encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact her directly.

Here’s the full email sent out by Kentlake Principal Maurer: