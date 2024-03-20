REMINDER: All are invited to hear Kent Mayor Dana Ralph’s “State of the City” address this Thursday night, Mar. 21, 2024 at Kent-Meridian High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the address starts at 7 p.m.

The State of the City is a customary speech that the mayor gives each year to address the community, reflect on accomplishments, recognize areas for improvement and talk about the future.

No RSVP is required to attend, and it’s open to all who reside in Kent.

“We have so much to celebrate, and I’m looking forward to sharing stories of our success, what we’ve accomplished, and what’s on the horizon,” Ralph said in a statement.

The speech will also likely be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/@CityofKent/streams

Kent-Meridian High School is located at 10020 SE 256th St, Kent, WA 98030:

Related posts

Want to learn about local government? You should take the free Kent 101 program, which starts Thursday, Feb. 8 Meet Disney, Marvel & Cartoon Network star Kat Cressida at ‘Unlock The Con’ the weekend of Feb. 17-18 Kent City Council approves East Hill Operations Center bid, hears safety concerns at Tuesday night’s meeting

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *